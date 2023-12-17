L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 325.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 0.6% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 257,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 71.4% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 214,239 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LCAA opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.88 million, a PE ratio of 268.50 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition ( NASDAQ:LCAA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in the consumer technology sectors in Asia.

