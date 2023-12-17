Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Landmark Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $23.98.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

Landmark Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landmark Bancorp

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Richard Ball bought 2,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $54,338.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,673.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 5,840 shares of company stock valued at $110,663 in the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the first quarter worth $156,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

