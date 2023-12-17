Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Update

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the November 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Lawson Price Performance

OTCMKTS LWSOF remained flat at $49.78 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.14. Lawson has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Get Lawson alerts:

Lawson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in Japan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial-Related Business, and Overseas Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.