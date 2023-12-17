Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Update

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the November 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Lawson Price Performance
OTCMKTS LWSOF remained flat at $49.78 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.14. Lawson has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $51.04.
Lawson Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lawson
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.