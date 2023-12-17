LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the November 15th total of 179,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get LCNB alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCNB

LCNB Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.09. 125,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,655. LCNB has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 million. LCNB had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCNB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCNB

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 898.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 38.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LCNB

(Get Free Report)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.