Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.150-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Lennar Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $149.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar has a 52-week low of $88.42 and a 52-week high of $156.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.44.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.12%.

LEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LEN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at $13,796,843.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Lennar by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.