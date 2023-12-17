Lincoln Capital LLC Acquires 105 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $920,800. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $4.50 on Friday, hitting $181.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,532,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $181.47 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.95 and a 200-day moving average of $216.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.81.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

