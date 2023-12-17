Lincoln Capital LLC Buys 699 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 10,480,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,424,000 after acquiring an additional 696,379 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,965,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,038,000 after acquiring an additional 679,156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,866,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,328,000 after acquiring an additional 166,283 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,304,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,132,000 after acquiring an additional 872,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,043,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,566,000 after acquiring an additional 227,259 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.78. 1,030,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,968. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.28. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $27.88.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

