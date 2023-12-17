Lincoln Capital LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY)

Lincoln Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,072 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Hagerty worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HGTY. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Hagerty by 227.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hagerty during the second quarter valued at $936,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hagerty by 115.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hagerty by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hagerty by 10.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HGTY opened at $8.06 on Friday. Hagerty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -403.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hagerty ( NYSE:HGTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Hagerty had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $275.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

