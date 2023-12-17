Lincoln Capital LLC Has $424,000 Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,634,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,343,000 after buying an additional 2,221,134 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 4,056,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,680,000 after buying an additional 577,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,667,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,175,000 after buying an additional 678,620 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,501,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,673,000 after buying an additional 616,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,917,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,888,000 after buying an additional 460,931 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGDV traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $29.41. 1,313,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,188. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.16. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

