Lincoln Capital LLC Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Lincoln Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after buying an additional 865,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,411,000 after buying an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VTV traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $148.57. 2,377,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $149.95.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.