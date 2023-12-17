Lincoln Capital LLC Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Lincoln Capital LLC cut its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $2,644,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $147,000. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 369,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,898,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,183. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.99.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

