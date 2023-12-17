Lincoln Capital LLC Has $9.69 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up about 2.5% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 152,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 170.0% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.2% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 26.2% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 12.7% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 607,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after purchasing an additional 68,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO opened at $142.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02.

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.66) to GBX 2,950 ($37.03) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

