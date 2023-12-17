Lincoln Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Lincoln Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up about 1.0% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.46.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $389.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $343.85 and a 200-day moving average of $339.91. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $272.70 and a 1 year high of $396.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total value of $817,087.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,845,669.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total value of $817,087.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,845,669.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,357 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,689 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.