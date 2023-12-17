Lincoln Capital LLC Raises Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for about 1.6% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12.8% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 148.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS opened at $90.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.42.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

