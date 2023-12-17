Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 1,510 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Lincoln Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,950,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,826,000 after buying an additional 2,853,286 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,855,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,221,000 after buying an additional 1,922,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,584,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.37. 3,684,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,135. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.99. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

