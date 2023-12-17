Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 312 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lincoln Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 6.8% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in Mastercard by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total value of $1,655,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.88, for a total value of $1,655,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,890,431 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.0 %

MA stock opened at $418.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $398.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $336.43 and a fifty-two week high of $426.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

