Lincoln Capital LLC Takes $78,000 Position in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Lincoln Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in NuScale Power by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris Colbert sold 75,585 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $436,125.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

NuScale Power Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE SMR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,010,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,985. The stock has a market cap of $818.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. NuScale Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 37.43% and a negative net margin of 400.21%. The company had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

NuScale Power Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

