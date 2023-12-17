Lincoln Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lincoln Capital LLC trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,514 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,159 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,018,370,000 after purchasing an additional 160,472 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

AMAT traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $161.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,577,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,177. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.15. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.68 and a 12-month high of $164.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

