Lincoln Capital LLC Trims Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lincoln Capital LLC reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 1.4% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Linde Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $407.38 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $302.17 and a 52-week high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.15.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

