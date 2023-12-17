Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $407.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.15. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $302.17 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.