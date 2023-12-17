Linscomb & Williams Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 67.9% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $196.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $201.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.19%.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

