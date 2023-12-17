Linscomb & Williams Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,756,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,646,000 after purchasing an additional 230,112 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 149,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 305,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

JHMM stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $52.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.61.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

