Linscomb & Williams Inc. Cuts Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EXP. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 0.0 %

EXP opened at $203.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.83 and a 200-day moving average of $176.17. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.25 and a 52 week high of $205.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.