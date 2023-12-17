Linscomb & Williams Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,987,000 after buying an additional 25,268,032 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

WFC stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $182.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.49.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

