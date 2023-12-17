Linscomb & Williams Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $210.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.71 and a 200 day moving average of $194.60. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $213.49.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

