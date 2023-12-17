Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,869 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH opened at $76.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.72. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $76.64.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.81.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

