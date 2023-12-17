Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,643,000 after buying an additional 2,214,061 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,948,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,150,000 after buying an additional 198,059 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,880,000 after acquiring an additional 707,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,048,000 after acquiring an additional 381,041 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $81.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average is $75.38. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

