Linscomb & Williams Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CADE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 102.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CADE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

NYSE CADE opened at $30.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $448.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.81 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 14.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 46.53%.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

