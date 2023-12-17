Linscomb & Williams Inc. Lowers Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,061,000 after purchasing an additional 975,659 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,992,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,439,000 after purchasing an additional 59,804 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,048,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,108,000 after purchasing an additional 21,404 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,769,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,764,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NS opened at $17.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32. NuStar Energy L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 131.79%. The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is presently 307.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.