Linscomb & Williams Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IWM opened at $197.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $200.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.91 and its 200-day moving average is $182.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

