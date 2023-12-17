Linscomb & Williams Inc. Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 589.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 120.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $230,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSSC stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.13.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

