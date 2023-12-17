Linscomb & Williams Inc. Raises Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $407.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $394.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.15. Linde plc has a one year low of $302.17 and a one year high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

