Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 1,262 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 215.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 454,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after acquiring an additional 310,072 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 7.6% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 89.0% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $73.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.67. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.38.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sysco

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.