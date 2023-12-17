Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 721 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,227,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,778 shares of company stock valued at $6,524,342. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.41.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $129.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $130.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

