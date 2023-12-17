Linscomb & Williams Inc. Trims Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,594 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $332,276,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $48.48 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $63.94. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.99.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. Scotiabank lowered Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

