Linscomb & Williams Inc. Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,756 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.92.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $658.82 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $661.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $581.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.