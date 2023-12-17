Linscomb & Williams Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $245.75 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

