Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,029,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the November 15th total of 889,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Lion Stock Performance

LIOPF stock remained flat at $9.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.10. Lion has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lion had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $714.32 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lion will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

About Lion

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company provides dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

