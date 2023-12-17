Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Stock Position Raised by Ausbil Investment Management Ltd

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Lithium Americas accounts for 1.4% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd owned 0.09% of Lithium Americas worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth $17,582,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth $10,257,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth $6,522,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth $5,544,000. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lithium Americas Stock Up 2.0 %
NYSE LAC opened at $6.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $12.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.