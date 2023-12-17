Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Stock Position Raised by Ausbil Investment Management Ltd

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Lithium Americas accounts for 1.4% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd owned 0.09% of Lithium Americas worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth $17,582,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth $10,257,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth $6,522,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth $5,544,000. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LAC opened at $6.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Eight Capital set a $16.50 target price on Lithium Americas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.95.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

