LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.37

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.30. LM Funding America shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 1,724,342 shares changing hands.

LM Funding America Trading Down 18.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.

Get LM Funding America alerts:

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 59.16% and a negative net margin of 338.73%. The business had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LM Funding America

About LM Funding America

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LM Funding America stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of LM Funding America, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LMFA Free Report ) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.32% of LM Funding America worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LM Funding America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LM Funding America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.