LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.37

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.30. LM Funding America shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 1,724,342 shares changing hands.
LM Funding America Trading Down 18.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.
LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 59.16% and a negative net margin of 338.73%. The business had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LM Funding America
About LM Funding America
LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.
See Also
