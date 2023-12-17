LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.63

Shares of LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.63 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 23.70 ($0.30). LMS Capital shares last traded at GBX 23.70 ($0.30), with a volume of 25,008 shares.

LMS Capital Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.99, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1,185.00 and a beta of 0.47.

About LMS Capital

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

