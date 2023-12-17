Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.6% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT opened at $441.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $446.28 and its 200-day moving average is $445.42. The stock has a market cap of $109.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

