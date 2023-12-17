Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $1,129.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $926.79 and its 200-day moving average is $881.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $540.91 and a 1-year high of $1,149.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $466.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

