Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.25

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.25 and traded as high as $4.70. Loop Industries shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 135,845 shares traded.
Loop Industries Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market cap of $211.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.42.
Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Loop Industries had a negative net margin of 6,151.26% and a negative return on equity of 61.75%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Loop Industries
Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.
