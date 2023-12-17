Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.25

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.25 and traded as high as $4.70. Loop Industries shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 135,845 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market cap of $211.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Loop Industries had a negative net margin of 6,151.26% and a negative return on equity of 61.75%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOOP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Loop Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $518,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Loop Industries by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Loop Industries by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

