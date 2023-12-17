Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Lifted by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.59. 9,581,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.10 and a 200 day moving average of $213.43.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.