Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.40.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $225.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.43. The company has a market cap of $129.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

