LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Up 15.4% in November

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.
LPKF Laser & Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of LPKFF remained flat at $7.31 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $10.36.
About LPKF Laser & Electronics
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LPKF Laser & Electronics
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for LPKF Laser & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPKF Laser & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.