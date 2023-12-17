LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Up 15.4% in November

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.

LPKF Laser & Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of LPKFF remained flat at $7.31 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

About LPKF Laser & Electronics

LPKF Laser & Electronics SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells laser-based solutions for the technology industry in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of North America, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar.

