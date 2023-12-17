LVW Advisors LLC Acquires 143,502 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 902,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,502 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 13.2% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $63,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,914,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,369. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.22. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.23. The company has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.