LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 810,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,342,000 after buying an additional 265,113 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 630,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after buying an additional 22,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 528,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after buying an additional 131,969 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,189. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $33.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

