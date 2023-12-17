LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $307.91. The stock had a trading volume of 955,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,028. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.22. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $309.27. The firm has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

